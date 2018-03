March 15 (Reuters) - WSP Global Inc:

* QTRLY ‍REV $1,954.3 MILLION VERSUS $1,798.4​ MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE INCLUDING SUBCONSULTANTS AND DIRECT COSTS $1,478.6 MILLION VERSUS $1,327.7 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.70, REVENUE VIEW C$1.37 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍AT QUARTER-END BACKLOG WAS $6,361.6 MILLION, UP 6.7% FROM Q3 END

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.70 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S