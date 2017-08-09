FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-WSP reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.61
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-WSP reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - WSP Global Inc

* WSP reports strong Q2 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.64

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.61

* Q2 revenue C$1.717 billion

* Q2 revenue view C$1.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WSP Global Inc - ‍ Quarter-end backlog at $5,864.6 million, up $197.2 million, or 3.5% compared to Q2 2016​

* WSP Global Inc - ‍Full-year 2017 financial outlook reiterated​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.