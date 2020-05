BRIEF-Wüstenrot & Württembergische Adjusting Outlook For 2020

May 4 (Reuters) - WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE AG :

* FY NET PROFIT 249.1 MILLION EUR

* POSITIVE OPERATIVE RESULTS OF Q1 OF 2020 ARE BURDENED ESPECIALLY BY VOLATILE CAPITAL MARKETS AS WELL AS BY SPECIAL BALANCE SHEET EFFECTS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* OUTLOOK 2020: EXPECTING NET INCOME AFTER TAXES TO REMAIN BELOW MEDIUM TERM TARGET OF EUR 220 TO EUR 250 MILLION

* SOUND AND SERIOUS FORECAST FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 RIGHT NOW IS NOT POSSIBLE

* IN 2019 IFRS NET INCOME OF GROUP REACHED EUR 249.1 MILLION

* NEW BUSINESS SHOWED POSITIVE IN Q1