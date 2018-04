April 30 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A GE Co:

* W&T OFFSHORE AND BAKER HUGHES, A GE COMPANY ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FOR JOINT EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM OF 14 DRILLING PROJECTS IN THE GULF OF MEXICO

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - AS PART OF DEAL, CO WILL PROVIDE DRILLING AND EVALUATION, COMPLETIONS AND WELL INTERVENTION, PRESSURE PUMPING SERVICES