BRIEF-W&T Offshore Q2 earnings per share $0.23
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 8:56 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-W&T Offshore Q2 earnings per share $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - W&T Offshore Inc

* W&T Offshore announces second quarter 2017 operational and financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 revenue rose 24 percent to $123.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 excluding items

* Says ‍total production was 3.9 MMBoe in q2 of 2017, up slightly from Q2 of 2016​

* Says ‍for 2017, our capital expenditure budget remains at $125.0 million​

* W&T Offshore - 2017 ‍capital expenditures and abandonment activities are expected to be funded with cash on hand, cash flow from operating activities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

