Feb 28 (Reuters) - W&T Offshore Inc:

* W&T OFFSHORE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS, YEAR-END 2017 PROVED RESERVES, 2018 GUIDANCE AND 2018 CAPITAL PLAN

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 12.1 PERCENT TO $129.1 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* ‍ PRODUCTION FOR Q4 OF 2017 AVERAGED 37,526 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY COMPARED TO 40,254 BOE PER DAY IN Q4 OF 2016​

* SEES Q1 TOTAL PRODUCTION 18.7 BCFE- 20.7‍​ BCFE

* ESTABLISHED 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM OF $130.0 MILLION‍​

* SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION IN RANGE OF 76.8 BCFE- 84.8‍​ BCFE‍​