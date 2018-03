BRIEF-W&T Offshore Was Successful Bidder To Acquire An Interest In The Heidelberg Field In The Gulf Of Mexico

March 12 (Reuters) - W&T Offshore Inc:

* W&T OFFSHORE WAS SUCCESSFUL BIDDER TO ACQUIRE AN INTEREST IN THE HEIDELBERG FIELD IN THE GULF OF MEXICO

* W&T OFFSHORE INC - ‍W&T’S BID WAS FOR $31.1 MILLION CASH​

* W&T OFFSHORE - SUCCESSFUL BID COVERS ALL OF COBALT’S INTEREST IN HEIDELBERG FIELD, INCLUDING 9.375% WORKING INTEREST IN EACH OF GREEN CANYON 859, 903, 904

* W&T OFFSHORE INC - HEIDELBERG FIELD IS OPERATED BY ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORPORATION

* W&T OFFSHORE - FEB’S GROSS PRODUCTION FROM HEIDELBERG FIELD WAS 33,513 BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY AND 16,705 MCF PER DAY OR 36,300 BOE PER DAY

* W&T OFFSHORE - COBALT INTERNATIONAL’S FEB PRODUCTION FROM HEIDELBERG FIELD, NET TO ITS INTEREST, WAS 2,749 BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY & 1.4 MMCF PER DAY

* W&T OFFSHORE INC SAYS"TRANSACTION MEETS AN ADDITIONAL OBJECTIVE OF BEING ACCRETIVE TO W&T ON A FLOWING BARREL OF PRODUCTION"