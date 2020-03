BRIEF-Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische FY Net Income After Taxes Up At EUR 249.1 Million

March 30 (Reuters) - WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE AG :

* TOTAL DIVIDEND 0.65 EURPER SHARE

* WILL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT A DIVIDEND BE DECLARED IN AMOUNT OF EUR 0.65 PER SHARE, AS WAS CASE LAST YEAR.

* NET INCOME FOR YEAR AFTER TAXES ROSE BY 16% OVER PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD TO EUR 249.1 MILLION

* ESSENTIALLY STANDS BY ITS MEDIUM- TO LONG-TERM INCOME CORRIDOR OF EUR 220 TO 250 MILLION

* SHOULD CORONAVIRUS CRISIS LAST CONSIDERABLY LONGER, A DECLINE IN RESULTS CAN BE EXPECTED IN 2020.

* EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC CONSEQUENCES ARE DIFFICULT TO ESTIMATE