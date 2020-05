May 19 (Reuters) - Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG :

* DGAP-NEWS: WÜSTENROT & WÜRTTEMBERGISCHE AG: SUPERVISORY BOARD RENEWS CONTRACT WITH CEO JUNKER

* SUPERVISORY BOARD RENEWED CONTRACT WITH CHAIRMAN OF EXECUTIVE BOARD JÜRGEN A. JUNKER

* NEW CONTRACT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS AND RUNS UNTIL 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)