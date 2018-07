July 6 (Reuters) - Wuhan DDMC Culture Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT AND UNIT SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH FORTIS SPORTS AG

* SAYS FORTIS SPORTS WILL OWN 30 PERCENT STAKE IN DDMC'S UNIT AFTER BUYING THE UNIT'S NEWLY ISSUED SHARES Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2KSx0ql Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)