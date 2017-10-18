FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wuhan DDMC Culture unit says exclusive sales agent in Asia of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
October 18, 2017

BRIEF-Wuhan DDMC Culture unit says exclusive sales agent in Asia of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18(Reuters) - Wuhan DDMC Culture Co Ltd

* Says board allows co’s Hong Kong-based wholly owned sports development unit to sign exclusive sales agent agreement in Asia with Fédération Internationale de Football Association for 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

* Says term of agreement is from Oct. 18 to May 31, 2018

* Says unit needs to provide sponsor candidates in Asia for Fédération Internationale de Football Association before May 31, 2018 and unit can acquire related fees from determinate sponsors

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PRvnmr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

