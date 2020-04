April 17 (Reuters) - Wuhan Hiteck Biological Pharma Co Ltd :

* SAYS ITS UNIT’S TWO CORONAIVRUS TESTS RECEIVE EUROPE’S CE CONFORMITY NOTIFICATION DOCUMENTS

* SAYS UNIT'S TESTS CANNOT BE EXPORTED YET PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL IN CHINA Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Vh6deJ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)