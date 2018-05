May 2 (Reuters) - Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment:

* SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INCREASE STAKE IN ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG FOR UP TO 200 MILLION YUAN IN 12 MONTHS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jm4HUU Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)