April 27 (Reuters) - Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology Co Ltd:

* SAYS Q1 NET PROFIT DOWN 5.3 PERCENT Y/Y

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL AUTO PART UNIT FOR AT LEAST 900 MILLION YUAN ($142.06 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2r55vkr; bit.ly/2Jzm3ZJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3353 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)