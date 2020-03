March 20 (Reuters) - Wulff Yhtiot Oyj:

* WULFF ADJUSTS ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WULFF ADJUSTS ITS OUTLOOK 2020 DUE TO CORONA VIRUS COVID-19 AND PREPARATIONS ARISING FROM IT

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT IS LIKELY THAT COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT WILL DECREASE FROM YEAR 2019, WHICH WAS EUR 1.7 MILLION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EARLIER COMPANY ESTIMATED IN ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE ON FEBRUARY 17, 2020, THAT COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT WILL GROW FROM YEAR 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)