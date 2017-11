Nov 29 (Reuters) - Wuling Motors Holdings Ltd:

* ‍WULING INDUSTRIAL ENTERED INTO JV AGREEMENT WITH FAURECIA IN RELATION TO ESTABLISHMENT OF JV CO​

* TOTAL REGISTERED CAPITAL OF JV RMB300 MILLION WHICH SHALL BE CONTRIBUTED EQUALLY BY EACH OF WULING INDUSTRIAL AND FAURECIA