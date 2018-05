May 7 (Reuters) - WuXi AppTec Co Ltd:

* WUXI APPTEC ANNOUNCES LISTING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK ON SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE

* WUXI APPTEC CO LTD - ANNOUNCED LISTING OF ITS IPO OF 104.2 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT A PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF RMB21.60 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: