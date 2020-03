March 24 (Reuters) - WuXi AppTec Co Ltd:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB1,854.6 MILLION VERSUS RMB2,260.5 MILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB12,872.2 MILLION VERSUS RMB 9,613.7 MILLION

* ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND OF RMB3.37 FOR EVERY 10 SHARES FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31 2019

* EXPECT TO WIN BACK SOME LOST TIME & REDUCE COVID-19 IMPACT TO POTENTIALLY TWO TO THREE WEEKS OF OPERATIONS