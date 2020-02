Feb 17 (Reuters) - Wuxi Apptec Co Ltd:

* SAYS UNIT WUXI PHARMATECH HEALTHCARE FUND I L.P AGREES TO INVEST $30.0 MILLION IN CANBRIDGE PHARMACEUTICALS

* SAYS IT WILL OWN 13.1% STAKE IN CANBRIDGE PHARMACEUTICALS AFTER THE TRANSACTION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2UZpkKA Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)