May 21 (Reuters) - Wuxi Biologics Cayman Inc:

* INFORMED BY WUXI BIOLOGICS HOLDINGS IT ENTERED INTO A BLOCK TRADE AGREEMENT

* WUXI BIOLOGICS HOLDINGS TO PLACE 60 MILLION CO’S SHARES AT HK$127.18 EACH

* SHARES PLACED REPRESENT 4.61% STAKE

* IF PLACEMENT COMPLETES, STAKES HELD BY BIOLOGICS HOLDINGS IN CO WILL DECREASE FROM ABOUT 31.49% TO 26.89%

* AFTER PLACEMENT, BIOLOGICS HOLDINGS WILL CEASE TO BE A CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER OF CO