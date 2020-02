Feb 18 (Reuters) - Wuxi Biologics Cayman Inc:

* WUXI VACCINES IRELAND LIMITED ENTERED INTO A MASTER CONTRACT MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT FOR VACCINE PRODUCTS WITH A PARTNER

* TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF UP TO ABOUT US$3 BILLION

* WUXI VACCINES SHALL BUILD VACCINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY AND MANUFACTURE & SUPPLY CERTAIN VACCINE PRODUCTS TO PARTNER