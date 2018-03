March 22 (Reuters) - Wuxi Biologics Cayman Inc:

* TO PLACE 57 MILLION PRIMARY PLACING SHARES AT HK$70.00 EACH

* ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM PLACING WILL BE ABOUT HK$3,966.1 MILLION​

* G&C VII LTD ENTERS AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH PLACING AGENT TO PLACE 10 MILLION EXISTING SHARES HELD BY G&C VII AT HK$70.00 EACH