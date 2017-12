Dec 27(Reuters) - Wuxi Commercial Mansion Grand Orient Co Ltd

* Says co’s wholly owned automobile unit plans to acquire 49 percent stake in a Wuxi-based automobile sales service firm (target firm), for 9.8 million yuan

* Says unit will hold 100 percent stake in target firm, up from 51 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/B1MBzb

