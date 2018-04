April 12 (Reuters) - Wuzhou International Holdings Ltd :

* INVESTOR I & INVESTOR II TO INJECT RMB267.5 MILLION & RMB178.3 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY INTO DALI WUZHOU

* INVESTOR I AND INVESTOR II TO PROVIDE RMB120 MILLION AND RMB80 MILLION RESPECTIVELY, AS SHAREHOLDERS' LOAN TO DALI WUZHOU