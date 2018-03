March 27 (Reuters) - Wuzhou International Holdings Ltd :

* ‍IS EXPECTED TO RECORD A LOSS FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE OF RMB518 MILLION​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO A DECREASE IN SALES OF TOTAL GROSS FLOOR AREA

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍DECREASE IN GROSS PROFIT BY ABOUT 49.2%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: