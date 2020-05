May 5 (Reuters) - Wuzhou International Holdings Ltd :

* WUZHOU INTERNATIONAL UPDATES ON DISPUTE OVER FINANCIAL LOAN AGREEMENT & SOME ANCILLARY AGREEMENTS INVOLVING SHU CECHENG

* ON 23 APRIL, PARTIES ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AFTER MEDIATION HOSTED BY COURT

* UNDER AGREEMENT, PARTIES AGREED OUTSTANDING DEBT TO BE REPAID BY UNIT TO ZHEJIANG RUNYU SHALL BE RMB167.9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)