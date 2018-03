March 28 (Reuters) - W&W:

* 2017 PROFIT UP 9.6 PERCENT AT 258 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 0.65 EUROSPER SHARE FOR 2017 VERSUS YEAR-EARLIER 0.60 EUROS

* SAYS PLANS INVESTMENTS OF 820 MILLION EUROS IN DIGITAL PRODUCTS AND PROCESSES BY 2020

* SAYS 2018 NET PROFIT WILL FALL SHORT OF 2017 LEVEL BUT WILL BE ABOVE 200 MILLION EUROS