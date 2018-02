World Wrestling Entertainment Inc:

* WWE® ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL REPORTING CHANGES

* WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC - REPORTING CHANGES EFFECTIVE WITH Q1 2018 RESULTS

* WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT - REVISED ORGANIZATION WILL BE COMPRISED OF THREE OPERATING SEGMENTS: MEDIA, LIVE EVENTS, AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS

* WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT - BASED ON REVISED DEFINITION OF ADJUSTED. OIBDA, PREVIOUS 2018 TARGET APPROXIMATES TO AT LEAST $140 MILLION