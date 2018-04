April 9 (Reuters) - World Wrestling Entertainment Inc :

* WWE RAISES Q1 AND FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* BASED UPON PRELIMINARY DATA, WWE NETWORK ATTRACTED AVERAGE OF ABOUT 1.56 MILLION PAID SUBSCRIBERS OVER Q1 2018

* EXPECTS Q1 ADJUSTED OIBDA OF AT LEAST $30 MILLION

* RAISED TARGET FOR 2018 ADJUSTED OIBDA TO AT LEAST $145 MLN (EXCLUDING STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE)

* SEES AVERAGE PAID SUBSCRIBERS FOR Q2 2018 WOULD BE ABOUT 1.77 MILLION

* WWE MANAGEMENT "CONTINUES TO EXPECT THE COMPANY TO ACHIEVE ANOTHER YEAR OF RECORD REVENUE" IN 2018