BRIEF-WWE Reports Q4 Earnings Of $0.06 Per Share

Feb 8 (Reuters) - World Wrestling Entertainment Inc:

* WWE® REPORTS STRONG FOURTH-QUARTER ACHIEVING RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 9 PERCENT TO $211.6 MILLION

* WWE NETWORK‘S AVERAGE PAID SUBSCRIBERS INCREASED TO 1.48 MILLION DURING Q4 2017

* PLANS TO CHANGE ITS PRIMARY MEASURE OF PERFORMANCE FROM OIBDA TO ADJUSTED OIBDA

* FOR Q1 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS AVERAGE PAID SUBSCRIBERS TO WWE NETWORK OF APPROXIMATELY 1.53 MILLION

* FOR 2018, CO SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $50 MILLION TO $70 MILLION

* IN 2018, MANAGEMENT EXPECTS COMPANY TO ACHIEVE ANOTHER YEAR OF “RECORD REVENUE”

* RECORDED ONE-TIME CHARGES TOTALING $11.3 MILLION ARISING FROM ENACTMENT OF NEW TAX LAW IN QUARTER

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $208.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)