BRIEF-WWPKG Holdings Expects To Record Significant Decrease In Revenue For April & May

April 8 (Reuters) - WWPKG Holdings Company Ltd:

* EXPECTS GROUP TO RECORD A SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN REVENUE FOR APRIL & MAY 2020

* EXPECTED DECREASE IN REVENUE MAY HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR Q1

* WILL CANCEL ALL ITS PACKAGE TOURS BOUND FOR JAPAN UNTIL 31 MAY 2020

* CLARIFIES THAT ACTUAL AMOUNT OF REVENUE FOR GROUP’S Q1 ENDING 30 JUNE 2020 YET TO BE DETERMINED

* NOTES MEDIA REPORTS ON EXPECTED LOSS OF REVENUE; ACTUAL AMOUNT OF REVENUE FOR GROUP'S Q1 & DECREASE IN REVENUE VERSUS PCP YET TO BE DETERMINED