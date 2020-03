March 9 (Reuters) - WWPKG Holdings Company Ltd:

* EXPECT GROUP TO RECORD A SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN REVENUE FOR THREE MONTHS ENDING 31 MARCH

* EXPECTED DECREASE IN REVENUE MAY HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR YEAR, WHICH COULD BE MATERIAL

* IMPLEMENTED SALARY REDUCTION FOR DIRECTORS TO CONTROL COSTS AND TO ENHANCE CASH FLOW

* DURING 9 MARCH TO 31 MARCH GROUP WILL CANCEL ALL ITS PACKAGE TOURS BOUND FOR JAPAN