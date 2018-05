May 11 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp:

* WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INC SAYS ON MAY 9, CO’S BOARD APPROVED EXPANSION OF BOARD TO FOUR MEMBERS - SEC FILING

* WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS - BOARD ALSO APPROVED EXPANSION TO 8 MEMBERS FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF DISTRIBUTION OF CO'S STOCK TO WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE STOCKHOLDERS