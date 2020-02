BRIEF-Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Posts Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.68

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81

* Q4 REVENUE $492 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $487.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.68

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.81 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* COMPANY INCREASES DIVIDEND 10%

* QTRLY SYSTEM-WIDE ROOMS GREW 3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* QTRLY U.S. REVPAR DECLINED 3% COMPARED TO PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER

* RECORDED A RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $8 MILLION DURING Q4

* PROVIDED OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2020, EXCLUDING ANY POTENTIAL IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS

* SEES FY REVPAR OF FLAT TO DOWN 2% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.55, REVENUE VIEW $2.08 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* DETAILS REGARDING POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM CORONAVIRUS WILL BE PROVIDED ON COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL