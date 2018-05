BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide Announces Expected Dividends For Two Post-Spin-Off Companies

May 16 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp:

* WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE ANNOUNCES EXPECTED DIVIDENDS FOR TWO POST-SPIN-OFF COMPANIES

* WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORP - EXPECTED QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS FOR TWO INDEPENDENT PUBLIC COS WILL RESULT FROM UPCOMING SPIN-OFF OF WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

* WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORP - EXPECTED DIVIDENDS ARE SUBJECT TO DECLARATION BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY

* WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORP - WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. EXPECTS TO PAY A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25 PER SHARE

* WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE - WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORP, WHICH WILL BE RENAMED WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS, EXPECTS TO PAY QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.41/ SHARE

* WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORP - BOARDS OF BOTH COMPANIES ARE EXPECTED TO DECLARE RESPECTIVE DIVIDENDS IN NEAR FUTURE