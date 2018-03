BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide Announces Filing Of Form 10 Registration Statement For Planned Spin-Off Of Its Hotel Group Segment

March 19 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp:

* WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE ANNOUNCES FILING OF FORM 10 REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PLANNED SPIN-OFF OF ITS HOTEL GROUP SEGMENT

* WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORP SAYS EXPECTS SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION TO BE TAX-FREE TO ITSELF AND SHAREHOLDERS

* WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORP SAYS SEPARATION WILL NOT REQUIRE SHAREHOLDER VOTE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q2 OF 2018

* WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORP SAYS FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF SPIN-OFF, WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE IS EXPECTED TO BE KNOWN AS WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS INC