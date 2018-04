BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide Announces Financings By Its Unit, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

April 13 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp:

* WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE ANNOUNCES FINANCINGS BY WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC., ITS SPIN-OFF SUBSIDIARY

* UNIT ARRANGED FOR COMMITMENTS FROM LENDERS FOR A $1.6 BILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY

* UNIT HAS ISSUED $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026 IN A PRIVATE OFFERING

* TERM LOAN FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN CONJUNCTION WITH CLOSING OF LA QUINTA DEAL

* LOANS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WILL BECOME AVAILABLE TO BE DRAWN WHEN WYNDHAM HOTELS SPIN-OFF OCCURS

* SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES IN 2025

* UNIT ALSO ARRANGED FOR $750 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING FACILITY, UNDER WHICH NO BORROWINGS EXPECTED TO BE OUTSTANDING ON SPIN-OFF

* PROCEEDS FROM TERM LOAN FACILITY, NOTES EXPECTED TO BE USED TO FINANCE CO’S PLANNED ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN OF LA QUINTA’S BUSINESSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: