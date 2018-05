May 9 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp:

* WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES SPIN-OFF OF HOTEL BUSINESS

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HAS APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $300 MILLION

* WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS WILL HAVE APPROXIMATELY $1 BILLION REMAINING UNDER ITS CURRENT SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* CORPORATION TO BE RENAMED WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS, INC