BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide plans to become 2 publicly traded hospitality cos

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp:

* Wyndham Worldwide announces plan to become two publicly traded hospitality companies

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - plans to spin off company’s hotel business resulting in two separate, publicly traded companies

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - ‍company to explore strategic alternatives for european rental brands​

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - two public companies intend to enter into long-term exclusive license agreements

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - public companies will retain wyndham rewards partnership​

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - corporate names of post-spin public companies have not yet been decided

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - ‍wyndham Hotel Group to become pure-play hotel company​

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - transaction, is expected to be tax-free to Wyndham Worldwide and its shareholders

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - ‍geoff Ballotti, current CEO of Wyndham Hotel Group, will continue to lead hotel company as president and CEO​

* Wyndham Worldwide - as two separate public companies, vacation ownership company and hotel company will have separate boards of directors

* Wyndham Worldwide - ‍Michael Brown, current CEO of Wyndham vacation ownership, will continue to lead timeshare company as president and ceo​

* Wyndham Worldwide corp - Holmes will serve as non-executive chairman of board of directors for both companies

* Wyndham Worldwide - ‍gail Mandel, CEO of Wyndham destination network, will continue to lead that business through transition​

* Wyndham Worldwide - David Wyshner will assume role of Wyndham Worldwide cfo and will become cfo of hotel company upon spin

* Wyndham Worldwide - Michael Hug will serve as cfo of timeshare company

* Wyndham Worldwide - ‍Tom Conforti, cfo of wyndham worldwide, will move into an advisory role, working with company through transaction​

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - separation will not require a shareholder vote

* Wyndham Worldwide - ‍Wyshner was most recently president and cfo of Avis Budget Group​

* Wyndham Worldwide - ‍Wyshner was most recently president and cfo of Avis Budget Group​