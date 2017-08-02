BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide plans to become 2 publicly traded hospitality cos

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp:
* Wyndham Worldwide announces plan to become two publicly traded hospitality companies
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - plans to spin off company’s hotel business resulting in two separate, publicly traded companies
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - company to explore strategic alternatives for european rental brands
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - two public companies intend to enter into long-term exclusive license agreements
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - public companies will retain wyndham rewards partnership
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - corporate names of post-spin public companies have not yet been decided
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - wyndham Hotel Group to become pure-play hotel company
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - transaction, is expected to be tax-free to Wyndham Worldwide and its shareholders
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - geoff Ballotti, current CEO of Wyndham Hotel Group, will continue to lead hotel company as president and CEO
* Wyndham Worldwide - as two separate public companies, vacation ownership company and hotel company will have separate boards of directors
* Wyndham Worldwide - Michael Brown, current CEO of Wyndham vacation ownership, will continue to lead timeshare company as president and ceo
* Wyndham Worldwide corp - Holmes will serve as non-executive chairman of board of directors for both companies
* Wyndham Worldwide - gail Mandel, CEO of Wyndham destination network, will continue to lead that business through transition
* Wyndham Worldwide - David Wyshner will assume role of Wyndham Worldwide cfo and will become cfo of hotel company upon spin
* Wyndham Worldwide - Michael Hug will serve as cfo of timeshare company
* Wyndham Worldwide - Tom Conforti, cfo of wyndham worldwide, will move into an advisory role, working with company through transaction
* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - separation will not require a shareholder vote
* Wyndham Worldwide - Wyshner was most recently president and cfo of Avis Budget Group
* Wyndham Worldwide - Wyshner was most recently president and cfo of Avis Budget Group
* Wyndham Worldwide - company intends to seek a ruling from internal revenue service with respect to certain aspects of transaction