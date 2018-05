BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.80 From Continuing Operations

May 2 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp:

* WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE $1.2 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.23 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.28 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.96 TO $7.11 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5.195 BILLION TO $5.335 BILLION

* PLANNED SEPARATION INTO TWO INDEPENDENT, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANIES EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED LATER THIS QUARTER

* FIRST QUARTER DOMESTIC REVPAR INCREASED 5.6% FOR HOTEL GROUP COMPARED WITH FIRST QUARTER 2017

* Q1 GLOBAL REVPAR INCREASED 7.0%, AND 4.7% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY FOR HOTEL GROUP

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.00, REVENUE VIEW $5.36 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S