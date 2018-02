BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide Reports Q4 EPS Of $4.54 From Cont Ops

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp:

* WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.49 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.54 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.90 TO $7.05 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5.26 BILLION TO $5.4 BILLION

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 4 PERCENT TO $1.2 BILLION

* ‍Q4 DOMESTIC REVPAR INCREASED 4.5% COMPARED WITH Q4 2016 FOR HOTEL GROUP​

* RAISES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND 14 PERCENT TO $0.66PER SHARE

* SEES 2018 REVENUES OF $5.26 BILLION TO $5.40 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 4% TO 6%

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $6.90 TO $7.05

* ‍ESTIMATES THAT Q3 HURRICANES REDUCED Q4 REVENUES, NET INCOME AND EBITDA BY $15 MILLION, $10 MILLION, AND $16 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.35, REVENUE VIEW $1.39 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE - Q4 NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IMPACTED BY $426 MILLION OR $4.18 PER SHARE OF TAX BENEFIT RECORDED PRIMARILY DUE TO TAX REFORM

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.10, REVENUE VIEW $6.11 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE - Q4 HOTEL GROUP GLOBAL REVPAR ROSE 4.6 PERCENT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY