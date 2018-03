March 29 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp:

* WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE SAYS PRICED PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF $500 MILLION AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026 - SEC FILING

* WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORP - NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.375% PER YEAR AND WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026