April 6 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp:

* WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE - SIERRA TIMESHARE CONDUIT RECEIVABLES FUNDING II, LLC, UNIT OF CO, RENEWED ITS SECURITIZED TIMESHARE RECEIVABLES CONDUIT FACILITY

* WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE - RENEWAL EXTENDS END OF COMMITMENT PERIOD FROM AUGUST 23, 2018 TO APRIL 6, 2020 & INCREASES ITS CAPACITY TO $800 MLN - SEC FILING Source text - bit.ly/2uZr5wf Further company coverage: