BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide To Sell Its European Vacation Rental Business To Platinum Equity For About $1.3 Bln

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp:

* WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS EUROPEAN VACATION RENTAL BUSINESS TO PLATINUM EQUITY

* WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORP - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $1.3 BILLION.

* WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE - PLANNED SPIN-OFF OF WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR EXPECTED DISTRIBUTION IN Q2 2018

* WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORP - ESTIMATES TAX OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH SALE OF EUROPEAN RENTAL BRANDS WILL BE LESS THAN 15% OF PROCEEDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: