BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide's unit enters into timeshare loan-backed variable funding note purchase facility
October 10, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide's unit enters into timeshare loan-backed variable funding note purchase facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - ‍On October 5, 2017, unit of co entered into a timeshare loan-backed variable funding note purchase facility, Series 2017-A

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - ‍facility provides for a 15 month commitment period followed by a 12 month amortization period​

* Wyndham Worldwide-‍under indenture, issuer can issue, timeshare loan-backed variable funding notes in maximum principal amount of $750 million​ - SEC filing Source : (bit.ly/2y7O48y) Further company coverage:

