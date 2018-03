BRIEF-Wynn Family Limited Partnership Signs Stock Purchase Agreement With T. Rowe Price Associates In Capacity As Investment Advisor

March 23 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* STEPHEN WYNN-ON MARCH 22, WYNN FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP SIGNS STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES IN CAPACITY AS INVESTMENT ADVISOR

* STEPHEN WYNN SAYS PURSUANT TO STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT, WFLP AGREED TO SELL AGGREGATE OF 3.03 MILLION SHARES OF WYNN RESORTS COMMON STOCK AT $175/SHARE

* STEPHEN WYNN - ON MARCH 22, WFLP ENTERED INTO STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN FUNDS MANAGED OR ADVISED BY CAPITAL RESEARCH AND MANAGEMENT CO

* STEPHEN WYNN- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT WITH CAPITAL RESEARCH AND MANAGEMENT, WFLP AGREED TO SELL 5.0 MILLION SHARES OF WYNN RESORTS COMMON STOCK AT $175PER SHARE

* STEPHEN WYNN SAYS DISSOLVES STAKE IN WYNN RESORTS LTD AS OF MARCH 22 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2GkBcA6) Further company coverage: