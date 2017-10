Sept 14 (Reuters) - Wynn Macau Ltd

* Entered into purchase agreement with Deutsche Bank Ag, Singapore branch, as representative of initial purchasers, and initial purchasers

* Purchase agreement in connection with issue of US$600 million 4.875% senior notes due 2024 and US$750 million 5.500% senior notes due 2027

* Net proceeds from offering of notes will be approximately US$1,339.0 million