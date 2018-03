March 15 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* WYNN RESORTS ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF CONSENT SOLICITATION BY WYNN LAS VEGAS, LLC AND WYNN LAS VEGAS CAPITAL CORP.

* WYNN RESORTS - ‍COMMENCED SOLICITATION OF CONSENTS TO PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO INDENTURE GOVERNING ISSUERS' 4.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023​