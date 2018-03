Feb 28 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* WYNN RESORTS ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF CONSENT SOLICITATION AND INCREASE IN CONSENT PAYMENT BY WYNN LAS VEGAS, LLC AND WYNN LAS VEGAS CAPITAL CORP.

* WYNN RESORTS - ‍ISSUERS EXTENDED CONSENT SOLICITATION UNTIL 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 6, 2018​