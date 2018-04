BRIEF-Wynn Resorts Appoints Three New Independent Directors

April 18 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* WYNN RESORTS APPOINTS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

* WYNN RESORTS LTD - HAS EXPANDED ITS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS

* WYNN RESORTS LTD - APPOINTMENT OF BETSY ATKINS, DEE DEE MYERS AND WENDY WEBB AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* WYNN RESORTS LTD - WYNN RESORTS BOARD NOW COMPRISES 36% WOMEN

* WYNN RESORTS LTD - CO IS SETTLING 6 YEARS OF LITIGATION WITH UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT FOR $2.4 BILLION, AN EFFECTIVE REDEMPTION PRICE OF $78 PER SHARE

* WYNN RESORTS LTD - LAUNCH OF NEW EMPLOYEE BENEFITS, SUCH AS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE